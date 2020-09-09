EU Signs Deal With BioNTech-Pfizer For 200 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Commission on September 9 informed that it has reached a deal with another pharmaceutical company to secure doses for potential COVID-19 vaccine. The Commission said that it concluded talks with Germany's BioNTech-Pfizer on Wednesday to purchase 200 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of EU Member states. The contract between BioNTech-Pfizer also includes a clause that grants the EU an option to purchase another 100 million doses if required.

"The envisaged contract with BioNTech-Pfizer would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower and middle-income countries or re-direct to European countries. The exploratory talks constitute an important step towards the conclusion of an Advance Purchase Agreement, and therefore towards the implementation of the European Vaccines Strategy," The European Commission said in a statement that was published on its website.

Other deals of EU

The European Commission had reached its first agreement on August 14 with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that is developing a vaccine in partnership with Oxford University. On August 24, the European body concluded talks with American pharmaceutical firm Moderna to purchase 80 million doses of potential vaccine on behalf of all EU Member States. CureVac, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi-GSK are other firms that the European Commission has signed a contract with.

Among these, AstraZeneca's AZD1222 was at the most advanced stage, however, the company today announced that it has paused its vaccine trial after a patient volunteering for the study fell ill. The company said it is still trying to investigate whether the sudden illness of a candidate in the UK is a serious side-effect of the vaccine.

