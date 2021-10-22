EU Summit: Leaders Give Rousing Farewell To Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel

European Union leaders during Friday's EU summit threw Angela Merkel, who is still chancellor of Germany, a huge farewell party. Former US President, Barack Obama even appeared in a video cameo. Merkel was honoured by friends and foes alike in an informal gathering behind closed doors early Friday when she was dubbed everything from a "compromise machine" to the EU's Eiffel Tower. Despite the fact that the leaders gave her the farewell, she might still be the chancellor of Germany when the leaders meet again.

Since her first meeting of EU leaders 16 years ago, when Jacques Chirac was still president of France and Tony Blair was prime minister of the United Kingdom, Merkel has been a symbol of the quest for a more united Europe. EU Council President Charles Michel said that she is a monument, comparing a summit gathering without her to "Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower." Obama, the former president of the United States said that so many girls and boys, men and women, have had a role model to look up to during difficult times, and Markel is one of them.

'Frau Merkel was a compromised machine'

Merkel, who made extensive use of Germany's influence, always strove to maintain the EU as close together as possible while also defending national interests with equal zeal, particularly during the financial crisis, when she frequently clashed with Greece. But, in the end, she epitomised what the EU summit has become all too often. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel stated, that Frau Merkel was a compromised machine.

EU Council President Charles Michel stated that many people will be disappointed when she leaves. He told her that her energy and experience will remain with them. Merkel did not run for re-election in Germany last month, and her Christian Democrats, the CDU/CSU, fared so poorly that they are certain to lose power.

The SPD, Greens and free-market FDP have stated their intention is to form a coalition government in the week beginning December 6. Merkel will serve as caretaker chancellor until then, and a few days' notices might see her return to Brussels for the mid-December conference.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP