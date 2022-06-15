EU Takes Legal Action Against UK For Its Attempts To Rip Up Elements Of Post-Brexit Deal

The European Union is taking legal action against the United Kingdom in reaction to Britain's unilateral attempts to rip up elements of the post-Brexit accord between the two sides, AP reported citing officials on June 15. The European Commission, the bloc's executive branch, stressed, though, that it was still open to finding a compromise outside of the courts.

The proposed bill in the United Kingdom aims to eliminate customs checks on some products entering Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain. Some parts of the trade accord agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the EU less than two years ago will be overridden. The EU considers that the UK's unilateral action is illegal and unacceptable under international law.

Maros Sefcovic, Vice President of the European Commission, said at a press conference in Brussels that he is willing to continue talks with the United Kingdom to provide long-term certainty to people and businesses in Northern Ireland, but that solutions must be found within the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol is a provision of the Brexit agreement that ensures Northern Ireland's continued access to the EU's single market for goods.

EU might levy duties on British goods in future

If the matter cannot be resolved, Sefcovic does not rule out placing duties on British goods in the future. After Britain unilaterally extended a grace period that applies to commerce on the island of Ireland, the EU's 27-nation union announced it will reopen the infringement proceedings it initiated against the UK government last year. The action was placed on hold in September 2021 while both parties attempted to reach an agreement, but the EU claims it is forced to resume it due to the inability to hold constructive talks with its British counterparts.

Furthermore, the EU will take further action against the United Kingdom for what it believes is a failure to carry out appropriate controls under EU laws and to produce trade statistics data as required by the convention. The British government claims that its proposed measures will reduce the burden on businesses by eliminating checks and decreasing paperwork for products entering Northern Ireland and remaining there. Goods destined for Ireland or the EU market would continue to be inspected at ports in Northern Ireland.

Image: AP