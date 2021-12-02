EU To Ease Asylum-evaluation Rules For 3 Bloc Nations, Hard For Migrants To Enter Europe

In reaction to what the European Union (EU) has dubbed a "hybrid attack" by Belarus to destabilise the bloc using immigrants' influx, top EU migration authorities suggested on Wednesday to relax asylum-evaluation requirements for Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. The EU migration experts recommended enabling Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia to increase the duration of the asylum applications registration from three to ten days to up to four weeks for a period of six months, AP reported.

The increase in time would be difficult for migrants to seek asylum early. Further, at only certain border crossing places, these applications would be accepted. The procedure, including any right of appeal, might be conducted at the border, but it should be completed within 16 weeks. In addition, the three nations would be permitted to expedite their national deportation procedures for rejected applications. People might be detained in makeshift detention camps.

Although recently fewer individuals are attempting to enter the border, the above-mentioned measure will make it more difficult for Belarus migrants to enter the 27-nation bloc. The amended rules, according to charity groups and lawmakers, would increase the practice of denying individuals their right to request asylum by employing force.

EU blames President Alexander Lukashenko

Further, since the beginning of this year, some 8,000 asylum applicants have entered the three EU nations, many of them are from Iraq. Meanwhile, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has been accused repeatedly by the EU for attracting desperate refugees and asylum seekers to his nation with the promise of assistance in accessing Europe.

In addition to this, on the borders with Belarus, Poland and Lithuania have proclaimed states of emergency. Poland's administration has enacted new legislation on Tuesday that made the border area off-limits to everyone except inhabitants and those who reside, work, or study in the specified no-access region.

Ylva Johansson, the European Union's Home Affairs Commissioner, stated that the number of migrants coming in Minsk, Belarus' capital, has more or less stopped totally,” and most of them had been repatriated to their native nations, as per AP. The European Commission, the EU's executive department, had proposed the changes to the asylum laws. The Commission recommends that the measures must be approved by all 27 member nations before taking effect, which has earlier received some resistance on Wednesday.

(Image: AP)