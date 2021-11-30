EU To Engage With Taliban To Ensure Humanitarian Aid Reaches All Afghans

Since the Taliban takeover in August, the situation of Afghanistan has taken centre stage on the international agenda. In a new development, the European Union on Monday, 29 November intended to continue their talks with the Taliban delegation in Doha, according to ANI. The EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated that the decision has been taken by them in order to ensure humanitarian access in the war-ravaged nation.

In addition, the European Union wants to have diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, Nabila Massrali, European Commission spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated that the EU will continue the talk and they will continue to have a discussion with the Taliban on the issue of humanitarian access to Afghanistan.

“This was part of the discussion that we had yesterday with the Taliban, we will see the actions after these discussions we will continue to discuss and to ask for access,” Nabila Massrali said in a news briefing as per ANI.

European Union delegation calls for inclusive government

The European Union delegation on Sunday, 28 October, met the Taliban leaders in Doha and urged the interim caretaker government to take steps towards forming an inclusive cabinet. The European Union External Action Service in the statement informed that the delegation of EU highlighted the need for democracy and called for constitutional reform to be implemented through transparency and participatory way.

“It called on the interim government to take swift, meaningful and concrete steps towards an inclusive government that represents the richness of Afghan society in terms of ethnic, political and religious affiliation and with both women and men in senior positions, and which should pave the way for national reconciliation," EU External Action Service said in the statement as per ANI.

European Commission to not recognise Taliban government

Earlier on 27 November, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU will not recognise the Taliban regime, which has been imposed through violence. The Taliban gained control of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to step down. In September, the Taliban announced the interim government of Afghanistan, following which they have been urging the international community to recognise their government. Countries like Russia, the US, Japan, Canada, France and the UK have refused to recognise the government formed by the Taliban. The Taliban had promised that it would run an inclusive government; however, not a single woman has yet been included in the Islamic Emirate's Cabinet despite three expansions.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@NabilaEUspox