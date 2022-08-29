Last Updated:

EU To Invest 300 Billion Euros In Green Energy To Reduce Reliance On Russian Fossil Fuels

EU chief, Ursula Von Der Leyen, urged member states to diversify their energy supplies and build relationships with trustworthy allies.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP


As the cost of energy breaks records across the continent and utilities turn to the state for emergency support, the EU is preparing emergency measures to reduce skyrocketing electricity prices. Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, at the Bled Strategic Forum urged member states to diversify their energy supplies and build relationships with trustworthy allies.

She specifically mentioned that one of the measures is to lessen reliance on "dirty Russian fossil fuels." Leyen acknowledged that the EU has made some progress in this area in recent months but cautioned that it is also important to be ready for supply disruptions, which will necessitate gas conservation. She emphasised the importance of making investments in renewable energy sources among other solutions.

The EU chief said on August 29, "Therefore, we will invest 300 billion euros to speed up the green transition. The era of Russian fossil fuel is coming to an end in Europe. Safe from blackmail, it will be easier to defend global rules."

Need a new market model for electricity: Leyen

The President of the European Commission stated that the rise in electricity prices was "exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design" as EU officials worked to relieve the pressure. Leyen continued by saying that the commission was working on both structural reforms to the electricity market and "emergency intervention." 

Leyen said, “We need a new market model for electricity that really functions."

Pressure is mounting in EU capitals for the bloc to reform the energy market by severing the connection between electricity and skyrocketing gas prices as inflation rises and the threat of a recession increases. Europe's benchmark electricity price has risen to ten times its decade-long average, paralleling a 14-fold increase in gas prices amid fears of shortages this winter.

Further, gas prices have risen dramatically since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, and they may rise even further as Moscow threatens to restrict supplies to the EU. Bloc's leaders such as Mario Draghi of Italy and Pedro Sanchez of Spain have urged Brussels to consider price caps.

Image: AP

First Published:
