EU To Leave Safe Travel List Unchanged For Now But May Remove US Due To COVID Delta Surge

EU refuses to change the August 4 updated safe travel list continuing to allow the United States travelers into the bloc despite the surge in the COVID-19 delta wave. European Union had added Ukraine to the list citing the COVID-positive data while it removed Rwanda and Thailand. The European Council had strictly advised EU member states to restrict all nonessential travel from countries outside the bloc as part of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The safe travel list comprises dozens of countries including Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea among others. All EU Schengen Area member states; as well as non-Schengen EU countries have been adhering to the list which is ‘advisory only’, according to the EU press reports. The member EU states retain the authority to unilaterally halt air travel from any nation approved by the EU on the safe travel list. Likewise, they can also permit travel with countries not on the approved list. And therefore, on Monday, an EU official told the news agencies that the EU plans to keep the list unchanged for now and will instead recommend that the countries implement additional COVID-19 measures to stop the spread.

The US 'hasn't reciprocated' EU's entry citing delta surge

However, there are chances that The United States might be reconsidered for safe travel when the list is subjected to review after two weeks, EU officials told reporters. Even as the EU has allowed the entry of American citizens, the US has restricted the EU citizens on its travel list. America’s borders remain closed to most European travelers, even ones with vaccinations, US broadcasters reported, adding that the stringent measures have been instated as the country struggles with the raging Delta variant of the virus.

Amid the controversy between the EU and the US, bloc officials told a presser earlier last week that they might in fact remove the US from epidemiologically safe countries. US was added to the list for the first time on June 18, when it registered a decreasing trend of new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate slumped less than four percent. But as the COVID-19 infection trajectory has been on the rise in the US, the EU now reportedly plans to reconsider its decision.