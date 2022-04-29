EU To Set Up Regional Energy Taskforce In Bulgaria As Russia Suspends Gas Supply

Shortly after Russia stopped supplying natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland, the European Commission on Thursday announced the formation of a regional task force in Sofia which would help in acquiring energy supplies ahead of the winter. According to a statement, “The European Commission and Bulgaria agreed to set up in Sofia a first regional task force, as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform. This pilot will look at gas and electricity needs, prices and flows, as well as infrastructure aspects".

Furthermore, the statement from European Commission went on to say that the regional task force will focus on the next year, providing unique regional knowledge and know-how to build and implement the REPowerEU action plan to minimise reliance on Russian fossil fuels, fill storage ahead of next winter, and speed up the energy sector's decarbonisation. The task force will also assist and manage the implementation of regional joint preparation plans, such as international procurement, storage, and interconnections, ensuring supply security in Bulgaria, the region, the energy community, and even beyond.

According to the statement, on this task force, Bulgaria would approach nations in its neighbourhood, and the first ministerial meeting will be held on May 5.

The task force's activities would build on the European Commission's preparations for a variety of energy disruption situations, which will be carried out in close collaboration and solidarity with the Member States and international partners. The REPowerEU proposal will be presented next month, the statement informed.

Gazprom halted natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on April 27

On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom halted natural gas supplies to the two European Union members after they denied paying for the gas in Russian rubles. The company has stated that it will not renew its supply until Poland and Bulgaria will pay in rubles. The widespread outage is in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that all "unfriendly" nations would have to pay for gas in rubles.

Apart from this, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Marcin Przdacz, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, told BBC that the Polish government should have taken certain measures years ago to prepare for such a circumstance. He further clarified that Poland could get the resources it needed from the United States and Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov stated that halting the supply would be a breach of Moscow's trade responsibilities, noting that Sofia had already paid for Russian gas in April. It is worth noting that Bulgaria imports 90% of its natural gas from Russia.