EU To Sue Hungary Over LGBTQ Rights, Cancellation Of Broadcast License Of Radio Station

Hungary is being sued by the European Commission at the European Court of Justice to overturn a law that limits access to information on LGBTQ issues and a decision to cancel the broadcast licence of the only independent radio station in the nation. Further, according to media reports, in light of recent developments, EU funding for Hungary may be stopped.

"The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTQ people) as well as EU values," read the official statement from EU on July 15.

The Commission and Viktor Orban, the conservative prime minister of Hungary, have been at odds for a long time over allegations that his administration misappropriated EU funds, violated EU regulations, and imposed limits on human rights. Orban has repeatedly denied accusations that the law, which took effect in 2021, discriminates, stating that it forbids "pushing" LGBTQ content to kids in the classroom.

EU has been asking Hungary to alter rule that forbids portrayal or promotion of homosexuality to minors

The European Union has been trying to convince Hungary to alter the rule that forbids the portrayal or promotion of homosexuality to minors for the past year. The Hungarian ban on young people's access to LGBTQ information is a component of a larger "Anti-Pedophilia Act," which was initially intended to strengthen the consequences for child abuse.

However, the measure was passed by the Hungarian parliament with further changes in June of last year, including a ban on media material and sex education. The "showing or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in books, movies, or television programmes aimed at children under the age of 18 is forbidden by Hungarian law.

In connection with the legislative action on July 15, the European Union is also dragging Hungary to the ECJ over Budapest's choice to cancel the broadcast licence of the final independent radio station in the nation. Furthermore, the European alliance said that restrictions in Hungary that offer lower fuel pricing to vehicles with Hungarian licence plates are discriminatory and contradict EU law.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)