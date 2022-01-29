EU To Taliban: 'It's Not International Community's Task To Define Inclusive Afghan Govt'

European Union (EU) on Friday, Jan 28 issued response to Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's remarks that the international community’s demand for "inclusive government was an excuse", asserting that it is Taliban’s job to ensure rights of Afghan women and children are upheld. “It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes on which they have also had a say and respecting their rights,” Special Representative of European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson said on Twitter.

EU has been pressing the Islamic hardline regime to implement its commitment to counter-terrorism, formation of an inclusive government, and easy humanitarian access to the Afghan population in order to avail the international community’s financial support and aid. EU special envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson had also earlier praised India’s concerns and raised similar points on the question of assistance to the Taliban regime. “EU and India are very close on most issues related to Afghanistan,” EU special envoy for Afghanistan Niklasson had said at a briefing. This includes the mutual concern of not needing to isolate the Afghan people even as there is no recognition of the interim government formed by the Taliban, EU officials had said.

Taliban see all-male cabinet a 'diverse, inclusive govt'

After his three-day visit to Oslo, Taliban’s acting foreign minister Muttaqi termed the global community's request for the establishment of an inclusive government a political “excuse”. He demanded that the countries must explain the definition of "inclusive government”. Speaking at an event, Muttaqi said, "The international community doesn't have a definition for an inclusive government, nor is there an example, these are just excuses," Tolo News reported.

The latter also argued that the newly established all-male Taliban cabinet represented Afghan ethnic groups, adding that the cabinet is yet to be completed. “As we do not have the officials of the former government in our cabinet, this is the (rule) of the world. After (US President Joe) Biden won the election, did he appoint any officials from the Trump administration?" Muttaqi asked, appearing clueless, and oblivious about women’s role in society.