EU Uncertain Over Post-Brexit Migration Deal With UK, Remarks European Commissioner

Citing concerns over the post-Brexit trade deal and the Northern Ireland protocol, European commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johannson has remarked uncertainty over the migration deal with the United Kingdom over a dispute concerning the Brexit agreement. Adding to it, she said that the EU member states have a "limited appetite" for the agreement which seeks to manage the asylum seekers and migrants.

European commissioner stresses on 'practical cooperation' for curbing migration

Furthermore, the European commissioner emphasized a "practical cooperation" for restricting the attempts made by people to cross the channel from France. She said that it is important to focus on heightening police cooperation and intelligence sharing in this regard. As reported by The Guardian, Johannson was speaking prior to the clash between EU and UK negotiators over the future of the Irish protocol which keeps Northern Ireland in the European Union's single market and thus, the UK Government wants to rewrite it.

However, Johannson's comments underscore how the dispute over the protocol has been damaging the relationship between the EU and the UK following the shocking resignation of David Frost. Also, raising concerns over the implementation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and the protocol on Northern Ireland, she said the chance of the member states to go into negotiations for a new agreement regarding migration is very less. Ylva Johannson also stressed the need to tackle migrant smuggling networks between Germany, Belgium, and France on the grounds of a practical corporation before discussing any new agreement.

French government on contrary with European Union's stance on migration deal

French government which is seeking to establish a broader agreement between the EU and UK for dealing with the people heading to northern France is on the contrary with Johannson's statement. According to France Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, France will be pushing for a migration treaty between EU-UK while taking over the rotating presidency on January 1, 2022, reported The Guardian.

Notably, around 27 people drowned in the Channel in November while trying to reach the UK from Calais adding to the record numbers trying to carry out the perilous journey. This tragedy further prompted an agreement between the north-Western European countries to study and tighten up the action against such people smugglers.

(Image: AP)

