EU Urges Kosovo To 'immediately De-escalate' Tensions As 30 Peacekeepers Reported Injured

In the wake of a day of violence that resulted in the involvement of KFOR forces and numerous injuries among troops and protesters, Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, has called on Kosovar authorities and ethnic Serb demonstrators to promptly reduce tensions in the northern region of Kosovo.

On the morning of May 30, Kosovo police reported a calm situation in the towns of Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok, which have a majority of the ethnic Serb population. However, local ethnic Serbs have issued warnings indicating that the protests will persist.

"We recorded no incidents. The police are performing their duties according to the commitments they have," Veton Elshani from the Kosovo police told RFE/RL.

"The EU urges Kosovo authorities and the protesters to immediately and unconditionally de-escalate the situation. We expect the Parties to act responsibly and find a political solution through the Dialogue immediately," Borrell wrote on Twitter on May 30.

2/2 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 29, 2023

During the confrontation between local Serbs and ethnic Albanian authorities on May 29, violent clashes erupted as ethnic Serb demonstrators refused to heed warnings to disperse from the municipal headquarters in Zvecan. NATO-led KFOR troops intervened and dispersed the demonstrators, resulting in numerous injuries among both the troops and protesters.

30 international peacekeepers injured in clashes

On Tuesday, the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo, known as KFOR, updated the count of its injured troops to 30 following intense clashes with ethnic Serbs. The clashes occurred as the Serbs attempted to seize control of municipal offices in northern Kosovo, where ethnic Albanian mayors had assumed their positions the previous week.

A statement said that 11 Italian soldiers and 19 Hungarian ones “sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvized explosive incendiary devices.” It added that three Hungarian soldiers were “wounded by the use of firearms,” but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Serbs clashed with NATO troops in the municipality of Zvecan, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of the capital, Pristina.

“Both parties need to take full responsibility for what happened and prevent any further escalation, rather than hide behind false narratives,” said KFOR commander Maj.-Gen. Angelo Michele Ristuccia. Ethnic Serbs plan to gather again on Tuesday, reported AP.

Following the escalation of tensions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made the decision to spend the night with his troops stationed at the border with Kosovo. Last week, he had issued orders to place the troops on the highest state of alert. Vucic also stated that 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes, with three of them in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Kosovo police confirmed the detention of four individuals in connection with the incidents.