EU-US Trade And Technology Council To Be Established In Pittsburgh At The End Of September

The Trade and Technology Council between the European Union and the United States will be established later this month in Pittsburgh, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis said. According to ANI, in Tallinn, Dombrovskis told a conference, “Together with (US Commerce) Secretary (Gina) Raimondo and other colleagues, we will be inaugurating the Trade and Technology Council later this month in Pittsburgh."

Main Objectives of EU-US trade council relation

The main purpose of the EU-US trade and technology council is to coordinate responses to the global commercial, trade-economic, and technological problems. It also aims to fight unfair competition and the misuse of emerging technologies. The committee will also focus on new EU-US technology like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, as well as telecommunications and information security as well protection. It will also look upon the competitiveness in trade, information management, and safe distribution networks.

According to Dombrovskis, they have comparable issues with that of the United States, in terms of cybersecurity and the market dominance of some network operators. “We share an interest in regulating technologies to protect our consumers and businesses - as well as upholding our common values," he further added. The plan will be launched during the US-EU meeting in Brussels in mid-June, according to the agreements of both parties.

Previous developments of EU-US relation on Travel ban

Due to the COVID-19 surge in the United States, before one week the European Union withdrew the US from their safe list of nations for non-essential travelling, and some of the 27-nation bloc have responded by imposing extra COVID-19 travel restrictions on American visitors. Although, the suggestion is unenforceable, which means that individual nations can determine whether or not to continue to admit US visitors with evidence of immunisation, negative testing, or quarantine.

Despite the fact that the EU abolished travel restrictions for American citizens in the month of June, the US has had its non-essential travel ban issued since March 2020. The individual governments of the European Union have the power to decide whether or not to keep the country's boundaries open to American visitors.

As per Forbes, The United States has been removed from Sweden's list of "safe nations" as of September 6. This implies that American visitors, irrespective of vaccination status, are not authorised to visit Sweden for non-essential purposes. Travellers from the United States are not permitted to enter Norway, Bulgaria as well as Denmark. Whereas, the Netherlands has imposed a few toughest restrictions on American visitors. On the other hand, several other countries like Italy, France, Belgium and more will allow if the visitors will have proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

