EU Vaccine Chief: Eyeing Herd Immunity By Mid-July; Astrazeneca Is 'good Vaccine'

The European Union (EU) vaccine chief Thierry Breton has said that the bloc is on its way to achieving herd immunity by mid-July and called AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine “good.” In an interview with CNN that aired on Thursday, the EU vaccine chief said that the bloc has 53 factories that operate seven days a week and that officials will ensure the delivery of doses that are essential for vaccination of at least 70% of the population by July.

"We now have 53 factories, seven days a week, and I will tell you today, that we will deliver the number of doses which will be necessary to achieve 70 per cent of the population being vaccinated by mid-July," he said.

Breton, in the same interview, insisted that the European Union was working extremely hard in order to achieve the goal of herd immunity and showcased optimism. He also noted that once the doses are manufactured, it depends on each member state to administer the novel coronavirus vaccines. Breton said that he was in touch with all EU countries who are “doing the right things" to make sure people are immunized against COVID-19.

Breton calls AstraZeneca shots ‘good’

The EU vaccine chief showcased confidence in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as worries escalated with reports of possible blood clots. He said the AstraZeneca vaccine is “good vaccine.” He further said that he wants the citizens to note how “cautious” the authorities are while giving a nod to the vaccine.

He added that it’s "extremely important that all of our fellow citizens understand that we are extremely cautious...and when we give it (a vaccine) the green light, we can go."

Further while talking about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Breton said that the approval was in the hands of the European medical regulators. He said, “Our citizens believed maybe at the beginning that you order and you get, the following day, the vaccine. No, it doesn't happen like that, you need at least 10 to 12 months to transform the facility to adapt to the vaccine. When it will be approved, you will need maybe another 10 months.”

