EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic Stress On Need To Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination Process

The Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, said during a video conference that the EU needs to speed up the process of mass vaccination against COVID-19. With this, the EU also needs to ramp up vaccine deliveries.

Sefcovic said, “We, first, need to accelerate the vaccination and vaccine supplies, because vaccines on their own achieve nothing”. So far, the bloc has secured almost 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and this will allow more than 1 billion people in Europe to be vaccinated.

'Vaccination is voluntary'

Sefcovic said that the EU needs to accelerate the supply of vaccines by working with companies to maximize production capacity within the bloc. The member states are allowed to invest in the new manufacturing plants and secure agreements with producers to repurpose their companies. He said, “Vaccination is voluntary. We will have, I am sure, a lot of people who, for example, cannot be vaccinated because of medical purposes, even some of them just simply would not like to be vaccinated. And, therefore, we are taking all the precautions that we would not create any ground for different treatment of these people, or any kind of limitations of their rights.”

Last week Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed to introduce a standardised EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Under this, Greece plans to issue digital vaccination certificates to each person inoculated against COVID-19. EU heads of state are due to discuss the proposal at a video summit which will be held on Thursday.

As per Sefcovic, the priority should be to gather data about the disease and its treatment on digital platforms. This should be done on a Europe-wide scale. It will help the health experts to compare the way the virus mutates, how the vaccines work, and whether testing standards are harmonised across the 27 member countries.

The EU leader said, “We need to make sure that the data would be collected electronically in respect of all data privacy rules and it should be done on interoperable platforms so we can share the data.” He added that it is necessary to assess the “efficiency of the vaccines, for the evaluation of the whole vaccination process.”

