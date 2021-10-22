EU Wants To Speed Up Recognition Of COVID Vaccine Certificates With Third-world Countries

The European Council stated on Friday that the lowering of COVID-19 mobility restrictions and intention to speed up work on mutual recognition of COVID-19 certifications with third countries was favoured by the EU leaders. According to the written conclusions issued after the first day of the European Council meeting, the European Council, in view of the evolving epidemiological situation, urges for increased coordination to promote free movement within and beyond the EU, as well as a revision of the two Council recommendations.

The written conclusion also stated that it urges the Commission to complete its work on mutual recognition of credentials with third countries as soon as possible. The European Council meeting started yesterday on October 21 and continues today on October 22.

43 countries connected to EU's digital COVID certificate system

The EU and Russia are currently holding technical discussions on mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates. Moscow has sent documents to the EU in order to ensure that its system for granting COVID-19 certificates is compatible with the EU's. There are presently 43 countries connected to the EU's digital COVID-19 certificate system, comprising 27 EU member states, three European Economic Area countries, and 12 other countries and territories from outside the bloc.

This summer, the EU implemented the certificates. They're designed to make it easier for EU citizens to move around the continent. The certificates are given out if a person has been properly vaccinated and has a negative COVID-19 test, or has antibodies after recovering from an infection. Approximately 600 million certificates have been issued thus far.

European Union will not approve Sputnik V

In the meanwhile, the European Union will not approve the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V until the first quarter of 2022, due to extra reviews. According to Schengenvisainfo News, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will not examine the Sputnik V vaccination since the Russian maker has not yet given the necessary data for the evaluation, which is set to take place by the end of November. Sputnik V will not be considered under a rolling review until the EMA receives an official marketing permission application, according to an email from EMA. Furthermore, the EMA has urged the Russian firm to fully complete the application dossier for the production of Sputnik V, including details on active components and final product bottling.

