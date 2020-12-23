EU Warns Bosnia Of 'alarming' Situation Of Migrants, Urges Immediate Action

The European Union has urged the Bosnian authorities on Monday to keep their political disputes aside and take immediate action to address the alarming migration situation in the country as thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter.

'Situation of the migrants is alarming'

“The migration situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is alarming,” the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in a joint statement. The commissioners warned that over 3,300 refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina will find themselves without access to basic shelter and services with the closure of a reception centre in Lipa, which was a temporary measure without any alternative solution to cope up with the COVID-19 epidemic during the summer.

"We urge the authorities, once again, to rise above political considerations and reopen the center in Bira and open the facility in Ciljuge near Tuzla. Competent authorities need to cooperate and act with the utmost urgency to address the needs of all refugees and migrants without shelter and save lives. Interests of the local population also must be taken into account and we will work with relevant authorities in this sense," the commissioners added in the joint statement.

Migrants come to Bosnia with the intention of reaching neighbouring EU nation Croatia before moving towards the western part of Europe. The migrants often use hidden mountain routes in the northwest, with entire families walking for miles and sleeping rough along the way to cross to Croatia.

To provide support to these countries, the EU has made funding available to Bosnia to help the country cope up with the challenging situation. The EU also assists the country in overall migration management, including asylum and strengthening border control.

Last year, The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, and other international officials pressured Bosnia into closing down a tent camp that was set up on a former landfill and lacked basic facilities, drawing international outrage. A year later, however, about 3,000 people still are believed to be sleeping rough in makeshift tent camps or abandoned houses with no facilities. The European Union mission in Bosnia has warned this week that the country must act urgently to save lives.

