EU Website Hit By Hackers Hours After Vote Declaring Russia 'state Sponsor Of Terrorism'

The official website of the European Parliament was down for mere hours due to the "sophisticated cyberattack" which was conspired just after Members of the European Parliament passed a strongly-worded resolution declaring Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism." European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola shared the news on Twitter on November 23. She wrote," The (European Parliament) is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility. Our IT experts are pushing back against it & protecting our systems. This is after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine)."

At 15:30 CET became accessible but it went down again at 16:00 CET, as reported by the officials to the local media. According to the European Parliament's chief spokesperson, Jaume Duch, the outage was due to "high levels of external network traffic which is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event," without naming a potential culprit.

Russia's cyberattack on the European Parliament website

In the recent EU resolution, MEPs have condemned Russia for the "brutal and inhumane" acts upon Ukraine since the February invasion. "The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror against the Ukrainian population and constitute war crimes," lawmakers said in a non-binding but highly symbolic resolution. Further added, "In the light of the above, (the European Parliament) recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism." This is when the Cyber attack was carried out however the Parliament's multimedia centre was not affected. The Hackers used a malicious DDOS attack to flood networks with high volumes of data that cannot take the load hence the network was paralysed.

Many lawmakers have criticized this Cyberattack on social media platforms. According to the liberal political group, Renew Europe, "Today's cyberattack on our free institution shows Russia's contempt for democracy extends beyond its own borders. Putin's hackers will not silence us or interfere with our work." Further, the Co-chair of the Greens group Terry Reintke said, "Anti-democrats trying to disturb the decision-making of a democratic institution. We continue our session and stand with Ukraine." Furthermore, European Commission also criticised the attack and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group mentioned it as "Putin's hybrid war."