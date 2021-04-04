EU Welcomes US Move To Scrap Trump-era Sanctions On Officials Of ICC

Top US diplomat Josep Borrell recently said that the US has reaffirmed its commitment to the international rules-based system by lifting Trump’s sanctions on officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This comes after the Biden administration revoked the executive order which imposed economic sanctions and visa restrictions on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and her top aide, Phakiso Mochochoko. In a statement, Borrell said, “This important step underlines the US's commitment to the international rules-based system”.

He further highlighted the role of ICC in "delivering justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes”. He added that the court's impartiality and judicial independence were "paramount to its effectiveness and proper functioning”. The European foreign policy chief reaffirmed the bloc's support for the Rome Statute and the ICC.

All that you need to know

Former US President Donald Trump authorised economic and travel sanctions against the employees of the ICC involved in the investigation of alleged war crimes committed by American forces in Afghanistan. The executive order signed by Trump said that “illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction” over the US personnel threatens to subject current and former government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest. Announcing the executive order, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the ICC cannot subject Americans to arrest, prosecution, and jail since America is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC. He opined that even if a prosecution were to proceed, it would make a mockery of due process as there is no requirement for unanimity for a conviction and the prosecution can rely on hearsay to obtain a conviction.

Attorney-General William Barr said that the US is concerned that foreign powers, like Russia, are also manipulating the ICC in pursuit of their own agenda. Barr said that the measures announced by the Trump administration are an important first step in holding the ICC accountable for “exceeding its mandate” and “violating the sovereignty” of the US. “The Department of Justice has received substantial, credible information that raises serious concerns about a long history of financial corruption and malfeasance at the highest levels of the office of the prosecutor,” said Barr during the press briefing, emphasising that the US has reason to doubt the honesty of the ICC.

(Image Credits: AP)