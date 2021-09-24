EU Worries Its Citizens Will Be Banned From Flights To UK Due To 'complex' Rules

Following the "confusion" created by the United Kingdom's new laws regarding ID cards and passports, concerns have been raised over the fact that the European Union citizens residing in the United Kingdom might not get permission to board flights into the nation. As per the Guardian, the European Union nationals, who do not have post-Brexit permission to remain in the UK, will be unable to utilise their EU, EEA, or Swiss national ID cards to enter the nation from 1 October.

Under post-Brexit immigration regulations, EU residents, who are not permanently residing in the UK, will be obliged to produce a passport for visa stay or short visit. However, those who are settled in the UK can keep their ID cards till the year 2025.

Although, EU member countries have granted British citizens simple residency rights, yet, the UK government has divided EU nationals into three categories such as pre-settled recognition and settled status for those who have lived in the nation for less than five years or for five years or more, and the third category for the 450,000 EU citizens, who are still waiting for the Home Office's decision that whether they will be given a certificate.

New laws create degree of complication for airlines

As the UK has not provided any physical citizenship certificates to EU nationals residing in the country post-Brexit, Brussels believes that airlines would fail to recognise the difference at boarding gates. To avoid any confusion, the airline authorities will have to connect to a government portal and verify the passenger's status using a digital code generated on their laptop or phone.

The issue was discussed during a conference of the UK-EU specialised committee on individuals' rights last week, which included representatives from the European Commission and the British government. According to the Guardian, one EU ambassador stated that the laws are quite transparent in the UK, yet the main concerns are that the airlines are unaware of the law.

According to the Guardian, campaign groups for the rights of EU citizens are also worried. The3million's head of policy, Luke Piper stated that the change in the regulatory will create an additional degree of complication for airlines. Further, Ryanair airlines added that the passengers, who are having resident status in the UK as well as those who are not restricted to EU pre-settlement and settlement procedures, will continue to be allowed to fly towards the UK with the ID cards.

