Europe Confronts Third COVID-19 Wave As Hospitalisations Mount Amid Vaccine Skepticism

Large parts of the European continent are at the start of the third wave of coronavirus, experts warned stressing that a pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout could make the situation even worse. In the past weeks, Europe has witnessed a gradual spike in hospitalisation and fatalities, primarily due to the more transmissible and lethal coronavirus mutations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Europe has reported 36,784,352 cases and 866,495 deaths.

One of the worst-hit countries is Germany, which was also the first to show scepticism towards AstraZeneca shots. Speaking to The Guardian, Christian Drosten, a leading virologist at Berlin’s Charite hospital said that the epidemiological situation in the country was “not good”. As per John Hopkins University, the country has reported a total of 2,610,769 cases and 74,043 deaths till now. German experts believe that the spike is a direct result of the spread of the B117 mutation, which now makes up three-quarters of the case, combined with the decision to suspend the Astrazeneca vaccine.

'Situation is not simple'

Italy presents a similar case. Like Germany, a majority of new cases in the country are of the UK variant. As of now, Italy has reported a total of 3,281,810 cases and 103,432 fatalities. On Tuesday, March 16, it recorded the daily death toll of 502, marking the highest since late January. Pertaining to the same, authorities have re-imposed the highest level of lockdown pushing half of the country into the “red zone”.

“The situation is not simple. The UK variant spreads 35-40% faster and represents 54% of total cases. The South African variant is also present, especially in the Bolzano area, and the Brazilian one is mostly in central Italy, the country's health minister Roberto Speranza told a press conference earlier this week. READ | Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

France, which has been struggling to survive the COVID-19 induced economic crisis has reported a total of 4,169,274 cases and 91,340 deaths. Earlier this week, Speculations grew about a weekend lockdown in addition to the existing 6 pm -6 am daily curfew for Paris and the wider Île-de-France, as per The Guardian.

The UK, meanwhile, is leading the infection rate on the continent and has reported over 4,287,996 cases and 126,068 deaths since the outbreak. However, with a steady vaccination drive and strict tiered lockdown, experts are hoping to bring the infection under control.

