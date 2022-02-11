The Observers believe that Europe might pay the price for encouraging Ukraine against implementing Minsk accords. As per the reports of Sputnik, a British politician Nick Griffin stated that Western actions of providing military supplies, military trainers, and political support to Ukraine are to encourage the Kyiv regime to believe that it can continue to threaten and confront the eastern republics and Russia. Griffin also stated that the West doesn't want Kyiv to implement Minsk and that they want Ukrainians and Russians to murder one other.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed on February 9 that Kyiv would not abide by the Minsk agreements on "Moscow's terms," and that Kyiv would not participate in direct discussions with the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which is one of the Minsk deal's fundamental stipulations.

'Kyiv will always do whatever the United States wants'

Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh stated that the Western powers' hypocrisy is heightened by the fact that they either signed or formally approved the Minsk agreements, which are international law because they were ratified by the UN Security Council. He further said that four guarantors of the Minsk settlement accepted the pact as permanent members of the UNSC, according to Sputnik. The Kyiv administration was partly a construct of the US, which supported the coup in 2014, that gave rise to that government and the fact that Kyiv will always do whatever the United States wants.

Alexander Clackson, the founder of Global Political Insight, which is a UK-based research group, stated that both Kyiv and Western European countries have wounded themselves by ignoring the Minsk agreement for so long, according to Sputnik. He continued by saying that the ongoing Ukrainian crisis which originates from Kyiv's long-standing sabotage of the Minsk agreements had a severe economic impact on the country. Clackson also believes that Europe is at risk of a long-term military escalation in Ukraine that could spill over into the European Union.

10,000 foreign military specialists stationed in Ukraine

The evacuation of foreign armed formations, military equipment, and mercenaries from the territory of eastern Ukraine is one of the requirements of the Minsk Agreement. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that there are roughly 10,000 foreign military specialists stationed in Ukraine, with 4,000 of them from the United States. The US and its European partners have increased armament transfers to Ukraine under the Biden administration.

Image: AP