Europe Could Prevent 50,000 Deaths Annually By Bringing Down Air Pollution: Study

A recent study has found that Europe could prevent up to 50,000 premature deaths every year if it brings down air pollution to the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended level. The study, published in the journal The Lancet, has been conducted to estimate the proportion of annual preventable deaths due to air pollution in almost 1000 cities across Europe. The study found that 52,113 annual deaths due to air pollution is preventable if the WHO-recommended values for PM2.5 and NO2 were achieved.

Read: Greenhouse Gas, Air Pollution Cause Distinct Regional Impacts On Extreme Fire Weather: Study

The study further added that reduction of air pollution to the lowest measured concentrations could prevent 1,24,729 annually for PM2·5 exposure and 79,435 deaths per year for NO2 exposure. According to the study, the highest mortality rate due to PM2.5 was recorded in Po Valley (northern Italy), Poland, and the Czech Republic. While the highest mortality due to NO2 was estimated for large cities and capital cities in western and southern Europe.

Read: Stop 'crime Of Pollution', NGT Tells UP Govt Over Discharge Of Sewage In Rivers Joining Ganga

'Take urgent policy action'

The study suggested urgent policy action in cities, where mortality burden varied considerably from other places across Europe. "Current guidelines should be revised and air pollution concentrations should be reduced further to achieve greater protection of health in cities," the study, sponsored by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, and Internal ISGlobal fund, proposed in The Lancet.

Read: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance On 'pollution Of Water Resources', Issues Notices To 5 States

According to WHO, more than 7 million die across the globe each year due to air pollution. The UN health body had listed PM2.5 as the fifth-greatest risk factor for global mortality in the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2015. WHO recommendations are set at 10 micrograms per cubic metre for PM2·5 and 40 micrograms per cubic metre for NO2.

Read: Contamination Of Rivers: Pollution Free Water Fundamental Right, State Bound To Ensure It, Says SC