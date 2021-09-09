Europe Experiences Hottest Recorded Summer From July To August 2021, Report EU Scientists

Scientists of the European Union revealed that Europe's summer temperatures have been recorded to cross the average range known between 1991 to 2020 this year. The change in temperatures was tracked by the EU's satellite systems under the Copernicus program that has been analysing the European region for the last few decades. The study stated that Europe rose as much as 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperatures of the past three decades.

August becomes the third warmest month for Europe

The analysis by Copernicus showed that August 2021, along with August 2017, was jointly recorded among the warmest months in the continent. Europe had its second warmest July on record this year, with temperatures 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the average for 1991-2020, the geologists observed. Reportedly, temperatures across Europe also grew 0.1 degrees Celsius warmer than that of 2010 and 2018, the warmest summers on record.

However, they suggested that though the temperature in this year's August was close to that of the 1991-2020 average, the continent experienced contrasting conditions. According to Copernicus, Portugal, Germany and north-western Russia were colder in July than average but the Baltic to the eastern Mediterranean faced heat waves up to 42 degrees celsius. Besides, temperatures in Mediterranean countries were record-breaking high. The east experienced warmer-than-average weather, while the north generally had below-average temperatures, reported Voice Of America. These data show resemblance to observations by scientists who have identified new hotspots spread across northern and southern India.

Heat threat to India

Experts involved in the study have labelled North-Western, Central and South-Central India as new heatwave hotspots. It showed that the deadly events of severe heatwaves are rapidly expanding over southern India in the last few decades and a large population has been pushed to vulnerability. The study showed that the highest increasing trend in heatwave mishaps have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh while the same has decreased significantly over the eastern region in the Gangetic plains of West Bengal. Sources reported that the Ministry of Science and Technology has brought its focus to set up heat action plans in the recorded hotspots across India to save the inhabitants from different levels of vulnerability.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)