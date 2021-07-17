Europe Floods A Clear Indicator Of Climate Change: Dutch PM

Storms and accompanying floods that have overwhelmed Europe, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, are "without a doubt" the outcome of climate change. The worst-affected countries are Germany and Belgium, but floods have also wreaked havoc in several cities in the southern Netherlands. In the Netherlands, no deaths have been reported. Germany has not been so fortunate, accounting for the majority of the 150+ deaths so far.

On Friday (local time), Rutte was visiting the Netherlands' southern province of Limburg when he blamed the fatal floods on global warming. That was "without a doubt the case," he said. Rutte didn't want to make tentative statements, but he did state the fact that something is actually going on.

EU's ambitious strategy to transition away from fossil fuels

The extreme weather's damage in Europe comes only days after the European Union unveiled an ambitious strategy to transition away from fossil fuels over the next nine years as part of a plan to make the 27-country bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.

Environmentalists and politicians quickly drew analogies between the flooding and climate change's effects.

On Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, stated that the flooding was a clear indicator of climate change.

Flooding is a complicated occurrence caused by a variety of factors, including land development and ground conditions.

While it takes substantial scientific study to link climate change to a single flood occurrence, climate change, which is already generating greater rainfall in many storms, is becoming an increasingly essential part of the mix. A warmer atmosphere holds and releases more water, whether it's rain or a large snowfall in the winter.

After catastrophic flooding in 1993 and 1995, which forced the evacuation of 250,000 people and one million animals, the Dutch changed the areas around rivers throughout the country. Riverbanks have been widened with a total investment of over two billion euros. In 2019, the project was completed.