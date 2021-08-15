Europe Heatwave: Spain Records Its Hottest Day Of Year; Italy, Portugal Issue Alerts

Southern Europe is sweltering under the summer sun. On Saturday, Spain recorded its hottest day with the mercury soaring past 47.2 degrees Celsius (116.96 Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, its eastern neighbour Portugal warned 75 per cent of its regions that they faced a “significantly increased risk” of wildfires. Amidst the relentless heatwave, authorities in Italy put at least 16 cities on red alert for health risks.

As per Spain’s State Meteorological Agency's data, a potential new heat record was registered at Montoro, Cordoba, at 5:10 pm. If confirmed, that it would exceed the country’s previous record of 46.9 degrees Celsius (116.42 F), set nearby in July 2017. Conditions remained aversive in the south of the country as well, where the province of Granada recorded a temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

In Portugal, authorities placed 14 districts on an alert through Monday night due to the “significantly increased risk” of wildfires. In Italy, temperatures were recorded as high as 37 degrees Celsius in the capital Rome, Florence and Bologna. While Italians sought respite in coastal areas and drinking fountains, authorities expanded heat wave warnings to 16 cities.

Spain battles wildfires

On Thursday, firefighters in Spain tackled three fierce wildfires as a heatwave that has engulfed southern Europe in past weeks has now turned westward towards the Iberian Peninsula. As per the local officials, dozens of firemen who were supported by four water-dropping planes were putting off the fire in the northeastern province of Tarragona. They further stated that this had damaged around 40 hectares of what is claimed to be 100 acres of protected forest.

Two water-dropping planes were required to extinguish two minor flames which were blazing in the northern wine-producing area of La Rioja and the northeastern province of Zaragoza. In recent days, a heatwave fueled by hot air from North Africa has devoured vast belts of the Mediterranean, causing enormous wildfires and killing several people in Italy, Turkey, Greece and Algeria.

All images: AP