Europe: One In Every Five Bird Species Is Endangered, As Per 'Red List'

One in every five bird species is now endangered, according to Europe's "Red List." Numerous birds in European habitats are disappearing, according to the BirdLife International report, which is based on observations of 544 native bird species. Three species have become regionally extinct in Europe since the last report in 2015. Pallas' sandgrouse, common buttonquail, and pine bunting are among them.

In total, 30% of the species studied had population declines. At a European level, 13% of birds are threatened with extinction, while another 6% are near threatened. The information is based on millions of observations collected since 1980. The Guardian quoted Anna Staneva, interim head of conservation for BirdLife Europe and Central Asia, as saying, "The findings are concerning, but we are not shocked. The clock is ticking, and we're running out of time. We don't want to see the drastic changes that we're witnessing now in the next five or 10 years."

The 2019 findings are based on IUCN red list categories and criteria applied at the regional level. They gather findings from the EU 2013-2018 State of Nature report, which indicated that only a quarter of species had a satisfactory conservation status. The paper covers habitat loss, agricultural intensification, resource overexploitation, pollution, and unsustainable forestry practices. Climate change is also becoming a bigger issue.

"These are massive, large-scale risks that we call systemic threats. They're very much tied to the way our society operates and how we use resources. It’s a signal that something is seriously going wrong around us. We need to change the way we live, that is the key message coming from our results," Staneva told The Guardian.

The common swift is another endangered species. Due to substantial decreases since 2015, rooks and common snipe are also now deemed vulnerable. The population must have dropped by 25% over three generations for the species to be classified as near-threatened. When the decline exceeds 30%, the species is considered threatened.

