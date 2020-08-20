COVID: WHO Warns Against Ease In Lockdown Norms, Says Europe Recording 26,000 Cases Daily

According to the World Health Organization, Europe has been reporting more than 26,000 daily new Coronavirus cases on an average. This has been happening since governments started easing lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge said during a conference that “authorities have been easing some of the restrictions and people have been dropping their guard”.

Coronavirus takes a toll on Europe

Kluge further added that “new cases have been steadily increasing every week in the region" since restrictions began easing. Europe recorded 40,000 more cases in the first week of August compared to the first week of June, when cases were at their lowest. He added that Europe accounts for 17% of the world’s total with 3.9 million coronavirus cases. He said that, "localized outbreaks and clusters are now occurring with greater frequency, often in closed settings.'' The WHO Europe chief said that these outbreaks should not interfere with the plans for children to return safely to school.

Reports by CNN suggest that Kluge announced a meeting of all 53 countries in the region in order to ensure safe and quality education. Germany and Spain have both recorded their highest respective daily coronavirus infection rate since April, with other countries also reporting a surge in cases. According to data by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Germany recorded 1,707 new cases of the novel coronavirus, reflecting its highest daily tally since April. Spain has seen another 3,715 new cases of the virus confirmed with 127 casualties. France’s health ministry reported 3,776 new Covid-19 infections on August 19.

(Image Credits: PTI)