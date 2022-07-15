Europe Suffocates As Extreme Heat Wave Sparks Wildfires From Spain To France | See Pics

Quick links:
At least 3,500 firefighters struggled to douse blazing fires in Portugal while dozens were forced to evacuate villages earlier this week.
The fire, triggered by an extreme heatwave, charred pine forests near Bemposta in central Portugal.
Ground authorities battled against the raging flames while airplanes dropped loads on forest fire burgeoning in Casal da Quinta village.
Residents watched plumes of smoke billowing as the fire crept up the slope towards the village in Portugal.
Experts said that the forest fires scorching parts of Europe due to frequent and more intense temperature amid climate change.
Wildfires in France blazed through crop fields in the southwest. More than 800 firefighters were reportedly deployed to contain the fire.
Authorities in Spain issued a high alert on Wednesday after some areas were described as "suffocating" by meteorologists.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Paris rose to unprecedented levels. Climate experts said it is expected to rise up to 35°C.