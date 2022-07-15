Last Updated:

Europe Suffocates As Extreme Heat Wave Sparks Wildfires From Spain To France | See Pics

Massive wildfires are scorching parts of Southern Europe amid extreme drought-like conditions triggered by climate change.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: AP
1/9
IMAGE: AP

At least 3,500 firefighters struggled to douse blazing fires in Portugal while dozens were forced to evacuate villages earlier this week.  

IMAGE: AP
2/9
IMAGE: AP

The fire, triggered by an extreme heatwave, charred pine forests near Bemposta in central Portugal.

IMAGE: AP
3/9
IMAGE: AP

Ground authorities battled against the raging flames while airplanes dropped loads on forest fire burgeoning in Casal da Quinta village.

IMAGE: AP
4/9
IMAGE: AP

Residents watched plumes of smoke billowing as the fire crept up the slope towards the village in Portugal.

IMAGE: AP
5/9
IMAGE: AP

Experts said that the forest fires scorching parts of Europe due to frequent and more intense temperature amid climate change.

IMAGE: AP
6/9
IMAGE: AP

Wildfires in France blazed through crop fields in the southwest. More than 800 firefighters were reportedly deployed to contain the fire.

IMAGE: AP
7/9
IMAGE: AP

Authorities in Spain issued a high alert on Wednesday after some areas were described as "suffocating" by meteorologists.

IMAGE: AP
8/9
IMAGE: AP

Meanwhile, temperatures in Paris rose to unprecedented levels. Climate experts said it is expected to rise up to 35°C.

IMAGE: AP
9/9
IMAGE: AP

Engulfed in smoke, villagers tried to store the last bit of food and water available to survive before government aid reached them.

