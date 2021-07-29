Europe: These Countries Have Imposed 'health Pass' To Visit Public Places; Check The List

With the countries across the world stepping up the vaccination momentum to win over the pandemic, the situation remains critical with new variants evading the immune systems. Thereby to significantly mitigate the spread of the virus, various countries in Europe have taken up the concept of ‘health passes’ to protect the people who are still vulnerable to the contagious virus.

France is the new entrant to the latest, the concept was first implemented by Denmark, launched earlier this year, apart from this, Italy, Hungary, Germany and Spain are some other countries in Europe who are following the same.

France

The French parliament on Monday passed a bill mandating all the health care workers to get vaccinated soon and also approved the use of ‘health passes’ for travelling to museums, cinema theatres, restaurants and any public gathering. The health pass will be proof of a person having prior immunity against COVID-19. People will be required to procure either vaccination documents or the latest negative COVID test report, to travel domestically. The rule will be applied till November this year until the cases subside significantly or a major chunk of the population is vaccinated. The rule is only applied to domestic travellers, but the government is working on formulating similar rules for foreign travellers.

Denmark & Hungary

Denmark was the first country to introduce such a rule, to minimise the spread of the virus during social gatherings. Hungary soon adopted the law and mandated the requirement of a ‘health pass’ earlier this year. In Denmark, the pass is still required to visit salons and sports centres, however, from next week onwards it will not be required to museums and cinemas, theatres.

In Hungary, the health pass is being issued after the first dose of vaccination and is required to attend sports/ music events or any other large gathering.

Italy & Ireland

Italy has decided to introduce a “green pass” from August 6. The pass will be required to enter closed places like sports venues or cinemas, pools, theme parks. In Ireland the health pass is only needed to visit closed spaces, for indoor eating in restaurants, pubs etc.

Spain & Germany

In Spain and Germany, only some regions have issued the demand for a health pass. In Spain, only northern of Galacia requires a health pass to enter restaurants, pubs, cinemas etc.

Image : AP