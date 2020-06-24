Europe Unlikely To Allow US Citizens' Entry After Reopening Its Borders On July 1

As European nations prepare to open their borders for each other by July 1, Americans are unlikely to be allowed in the continent given the country’s coronavirus situation. The decree signed by US President Donald Trump in March to ban the entry from Schengen countries as a part of coronavirus response is also not going to help the case.

“The potential for undetected transmission of the virus by infected individuals seeking to enter the United States from the Schengen Area threatens the security of our transportation system and infrastructure and the national security,” Trump’s proclamation had said.

The representatives of European nations in Brussels, EU headquarters, are in discussion to decide the criteria for lifting border restrictions for the rest of the world. The European Commission had earlier recommended that travel restrictions should not be lifted for those countries where the situation is worse as compared to the average of EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Rising cases in the US

If the European Union accepts the suggested criteria, the US will likely be ruled out since the coronavirus cases have surged again after trending down for over a month. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, America has reported nearly 2.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 121,200 deaths, so far, related to the disease.

The Commission had said that the countries should first remove travel restrictions for European countries, saying the rules cannot be applied selectively. Another concern for EU nations regarding opening the borders for the outside world is that another wave due to imported cases could force them to again restrict the movement inside the Schengen area.

According to the latest report, over 9.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with around 480,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India is also reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

