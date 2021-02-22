Europe Unveils New Space Program To Boost High-speed Internet Connectivity

The European Union on Monday announced a new "Action Plan" to boost cooperation between civil, defence, and space industries in the region. The bloc launched three flagship projects to start with, including a new space communications system to provide high-speed internet connectivity across Europe. EU's new space communication system will be similar to SpaceX's Starlink project that aims to launch thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed internet access.

Another project announced on Monday is an investment plan for a space traffic management system that will prevent collusion in space by managing satellite traffic. The plan also paves way for investments in drone technologies that will help the region better its defence sector. Drone technologies can also be used for civilian purposes.

'Will strengthen EU's technological edge'

EU's Action Plan aims at building new partnerships between civil, space and defence industries. This will enable defence and space technologies to find concrete applications in the civil sector. European Commission's Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said this is "nothing new" as for a long time, technologies have found applications across various sectors. Vestager cited as an example of the new technologies developed to improve the analysis of satellite earth images that are being used to conduct an early diagnosis of bladder cancer.

"As the global race for technological leadership is accelerating, this action plan aims to strengthen Europe's technological edge, and support its industrial base. For the first time, we will have substantial EU funding available for defence and related civilian technologies. This will allow us to build a systematic approach to create synergies across the defence, space and civil worlds," Vestager said as she announced the new 'Action Plan'.

Vestager said the action plan is an integral part of the EU's broader agenda for Europe, adding that it will help create more jobs. Vestager said that the plan will also help small and medium-sized companies to do more innovation. Vestager added that the plan, more importantly, represents one step towards the EU's goal of achieving strategic autonomy.

