Europe, US Leaders Meet In Brussels, Pledge More Weapons For Kyiv Amid Nuclear Threats

Amid the dire nuclear threats made by Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin just days earlier, weapons leaders from the US and Europe huddled to gather in Brussels and pledged more advanced weaponry for Kyiv. Washington announced on Wednesday that it will fund the purchase of at least 18 new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for Ukraine. This, arguably, would be more than double the number of launchers that will turn the course of the war.

The new weapons were a part of the $1.1 billion package for the Ukraine military announced by the Pentagon on Wednesday. The HIMARS, stated the Pentagon at the summit, might take “a few years” to reach Kyiv. The decision to supply more lethal weaponry followed after Putin called up 300,000 conscripts, and threatened to use the nuclear weapons, categorically stressing that he isn't "bluffing."

The contracted investments for the weapons “in no way rules out us continuing to invest in their current force with capabilities that are available today,” an official stated, when reached by Politico.

NEWS: Latest U.S. Support for 🇺🇦 Ukraine Targets Long-Term Security Investment https://t.co/Z6bwNGQXjK — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 29, 2022

HIMARS 'core component of Ukraine’s fighting force': DoD

Another DoD official clarified that the new 18 systems will “constitute a core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future." The previously supplied 16 HIMARS launchers have already proven to be game changer during the conflict, as the Ukraine used it to attack the Russian ammunition depots. On Wednesday, military weapons buyers from scores of countries gathered in Brussels, wherein they charted the plan of action to supply weapons to Ukraine for the long haul in order to deter the Russian aggression. They also discussed replenishing the stocks depleted by the war that will enter the eighth month.

United States has been accelerating the production of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or the HIMARS for nearly several months to assist the Ukrainian forces in their counteroffensive against the Russian assaults, undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition William LaPlante earlier notified in a Department of Defense press release. The latter visited the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas that produce HIMARS and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) to oversee the progress. LaPlante also highlighted opportunities to address complex production requirements and issues of obsolescence, as well as to speed contracting processes in order to provide Ukraine with more military equipment.