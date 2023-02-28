European Airlines Announces Temporary Suspension To Moldova Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Europe's low-cost carrier, Wizz Air has suspended all its flights to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau from March 14 due to some “recent developments” in the country, said European airlines on Monday. "As a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the country's airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting on March 14,” read the statement from the press release. However, according to a CNN report, the company has not specified the recent developments it was referring to. But it could be linked to growing tensions with Russia, reported the Guardian.

Tensions have been mounting in Moldova, as the country's President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of using “saboteurs” to stoke unrest amid a period of political instability. The same has been voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is noted that a Russian missile was fired earlier this month over Moldovan airspace. The European country with a population of 2.6 million has reported “attempts at destabilisation” in recent weeks. Notably, Moldova is located between Romania and Ukraine, and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the countries with Ukrainian borders have been on high alert.

Wizz Air suspended in Moldova

European airlines have taken the decision of suspending the airline service in view of the safety of the passengers and crew. Meanwhile, Moldova’s infrastructure ministry has regretted the decision by Wizz Air and has also assured that flights “which respect a number of procedures, could be carried out safely”. Moldova has witnessed debris from the Russia-Ukraine war several times and has occasionally shut down its own airspace during the Ukraine conflict.



Apart from the country has suffered energy blackouts due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine has stopped exporting electricity because of air raids conducted by its Russian counterpart on critical infrastructure. Wizz Air is the first airline to announce such a suspension of flights. However, the Romanian national airline, Tarom, Turkish Airlines, and Air Moldova would continue to fly to the Moldovan capital.

