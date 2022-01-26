European Airlines Compelled To Fly 'ghost Flights' To Retain EU Airport Slots: Report

The recent analysis by Greenpeace suggested that at least 100,000 "ghost flights" could be flown across Europe this winter because of European Union (EU) airport slot usage regulations. The empty flights are basically called "ghost flights." As per Greenpeace, abandoned or unprofitable flights are designed to allow airlines to preserve their takeoff and landing runway rights at major airports, but they could also emit up to 2.1 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. Herwig Schuster, a spokeswoman for Greenpeace's European Mobility for All campaign, stated that the EU Commission's requirement that airlines fly empty flights to satisfy an arbitrary quota is not only polluting but also hypocritical considering their climate rhetoric.

"Transportation-related emissions are on the rise. It would be irresponsible of the EU to not terminate ghost flights and ban short-haul flights where a reasonable train connection is available," he added as per The Guardian. When the COVID pandemic broke out, the European Commission reduced the minimum flight operations requirement for airlines to keep their slots free from 80% to 25%. However, Brussels raised the bar to 50% in December 2020, then to 64% in March 2021, the report stated.

'We need to fly 18,000 more needless flights to comply with the new rules': Lufthansa CEO

Carsten Spohr, the CEO of Lufthansa, stated that in order to comply with the new requirements, his company may have to fly 18,000 more needless flights. He also called for climate-friendly exemptions similar to those used in other regions of the world. Only 45% of Lufthansa flights flew with their full capacities between January and March 2021, according to a spokesperson for the airline. "The remaining 5%, or 18,000 flights, are deemed superfluous. We would have probably cancelled them and combined them with other current flights if we didn't want to risk losing slots in specific European airports," he added as per the British news outlet.

Greenpeace's research used a 90-minute average flight time for a 200-seater jet

Based on Lufthansa's 17% market share and a cautious estimate of 20 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each trip, Greenpeace applied the German carrier's proportion of ghost flights to other European airlines. The research used a 90-minute average flight time for a 200-seater jet across a distance of 800-1,000 kilometres. According to Tim Johnson, Director of the Aviation Environment Federation, assumptions by Greenpeace were "right on the money." Meanwhile, the European Commission refuted claims that airlines operate ghost flights or that its "use it or lose it" slot regulations have caused issues.

Image: Pixabay/Representative