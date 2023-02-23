European Commission Bans TikTok For Officials Over Security Concerns

The European Commission has prohibited its employees from accessing the Chinese social media app TikTok due to security concerns. This is the most recent sign of the escalating tensions between Beijing and the West. Evidence that Chinese technology firms help the Communist Party and its intelligence services acquire large amounts of data around the world, with a special focus on high-value political and security targets, is alarming western governments more and more.

“To protect Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the EC Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the TikTok application on corporate devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” said the email sent to staff on Thursday morning.

Before March 15, officials must remove the video-sharing software "at their earliest convenience". The email further read “as of March 15, devices with the app installed will be considered non-compliant with the corporate environment.” Senior officials criticise the Commission's "bring your own device" policy as "horrible" from a security standpoint.

The European Union's other institutions, including the Council and the Parliament, are likely to follow suit at some point and impose a ban on the Chinese app, albeit it might take a lot longer for the Parliament in particular to do so. At the Commission's usual midday briefing, the prohibition is likely to be made public.

'Disappointed with this decision,' says TikTok

“We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions,” said a TikTok spokesperson. “We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month,” it added.

Because of concerns about potential surveillance by China, where TikTok's parent company ByteDance is based, the U.S., which has been under constant pressure to crack down on the app, decided to ban the app in December from all federal government devices. In the previous week, other states likewise enacted their own limitations. On March 23, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is scheduled to give his first congressional testimony regarding potential threats to American national security.

TikTok, which is used by over 125 million Europeans, has come under closer official scrutiny across the EU in recent months. On his first trip to Brussels, Commission representatives cautioned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to follow European legislation. However, most EU nations and Brussels had until now mainly refrained from outright outlawing the use of TikTok, with the exception of public agencies in the Netherlands who were instructed to suspend the use of the app.