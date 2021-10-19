European Commission Fears Poland Court's Questioning Of EU Laws A 'judicial Threat'

On Tuesday, the EU's highest official had a squabble with Poland Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, claiming that a recent judgement by Poland's constitutional court questioning the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations that will not be ignored.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, spoke to EU parliamentarians in Strasbourg, expressing her concern over the judgement, which she described as a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order and a threat to judicial independence.

Relations between Poland and the EU hit a new low earlier this month when the European Court of Justice ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the EU's 27 member states, escalating lingering tensions over democratic standards between Poland's right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions.

The constitution is the highest law in Poland

The division reached a climax before the European Parliament's plenary on Tuesday when Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki reiterated his country's position that the constitution is the highest law in Poland and that it supersedes all other laws. He claimed that Poland follows EU rules and dismissed criticism from opponents of Poland's nationalist government, who believe that the court's decision has set the country on a route towards a possible exit from the EU's 27-nation bloc.

The debate centres on who should wield the most power within the 27-nation bloc - the nations over their citizens or EU institutions over the member states. The EU's entire premise is that by forming a unified front, the 27 states will become a strong global force, whereas as individual countries, they will remain bystanders. Some member states welcome the exercise of such power in international relations, however, others despise it when it is used against them.

"EU's judgements on Poland's court changes are unfair"

Morawiecki emphasised that the EU should remain a union of sovereign states until all of its members agree to give up more of their own national sovereignty through treaties. He also believes that the EU's judgements on Poland's court changes are unfair, adding that each country has its own legal system. The European Commission is continuing to deny Poland the access to billions of euros in EU funds, which would help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP