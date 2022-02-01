European Commission Proposes Financial Package Of 1.2 Billion Euros For Ukraine: Report

The European Commission (EC) on Tuesday proposed a new emergency macro-financial assistance programme worth up to 1.2 billion euros for Ukraine. Addressing a press conference in Brussels, EC Spokesperson Veerle Nuyts stated that his programme will help to improve Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and general resilience amid ongoing border tension with Russia. " As announced by Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine will receive macro-financial assistance funding in the form of long-term loans with extremely advantageous terms," Nuyts added, as per Ukrinform news agency.

The Spokesperson stated that if the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament embrace this proposal quickly, the European Commission will be able to promptly transfer the first instalment of 600 million euros to Ukraine. Following a favourable assessment of the Ukrainian authorities' progress in implementing a limited number of agreed short-term policy measures, the second tranche will be disbursed, he added. This new macro-financial assistance package builds on the EU's previous major assistance to Ukraine in support of the country's resilience and modernization as well as its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has totalled more than EUR 17 billion since 2014, Nuyts claimed.

EU intends to disburse first instalment to Ukraine soon

President Ursula von der Leyen stated on January 24 that the Commission would offer Ukraine a financial assistance package worth 1.2 billion euros. During his recent visit to Kyiv, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi stated that the European Union intended to disburse the first instalment to Ukraine as soon as feasible, Ukrinform news agency reported. Last week, the European Union also condemned Russia's move to add more EU officials to the list of those who will be subject to travel restrictions. Russia has barred at least eight EU officials from entering the country.

European officials visit Ukraine to show their solidarity

It is significant to mention here that members of Europe's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) and the Security and Defence Subcommittee (SEDE) visited Ukraine on Monday, January 31, to obtain information about the current security issue and to show their solidarity. At least nine members of the European Parliament's various political groups visited Mariupol's port to understand more about the situation at sea and what it means to provide goods to that region of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the AFET chief, David McAllister, has urged Russia to "calm down" and de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, the Associated Press (AP) reported.