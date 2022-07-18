European Commission Warns Almost Half Of EU Territory 'at Risk' Of Drought

Researchers at the European Commission have warned that nearly half of the bloc's territory is at 'risk of drought.' The analysis of the impact of prolonged drought in the EU shows that a "staggering portion" of Europe is exposed to warning and alert drought levels which include the bloc's region and the United Kingdom. According to the latest map of the combined drought indicator, 46% of the EU's territory is in warning conditions while 11% of the region is in alert conditions. The EU Commission noted that water and heat stress has caused a reduction in crop yields from an already negative outlook for cereals and other crops.

"The analysis of the evolution and impact of the prolonged drought in the EU shows that a staggering portion of Europe is currently exposed to warning (44% of EU+UK) and alert (9% of EU+UK) drought levels, associated with soil moisture deficit in combination with vegetation stress," the EU Commission said in a statement.

The European Commission Joint Research Centre has made the revelation regarding the drought situation based on the European Drought Observatory. The European Commission in the statement has called the drought in much of Europe "critical" and stressed that the winter-spring deficit average in all warning regions of the EU and UK has been aggravated by early heatwaves. According to European Commission, the river discharge in several countries has been impacted by a decrease in the volume of stored water. The European Commission in the statement stressed the need for taking measures related to water and energy management in affected countries. It stated that the lack of precipitation deficit has caused a reduction in soil water content, making it 'harder' for plants to extract water.

Po River basin facing 'highest level of drought severity'

The European Commission has underscored that the Po River basin in Italy has been facing the "highest level of drought severity." It further stated that a drought emergency has been announced in five Italian regions and the situation in the Iberian Peninsula remains "difficult." Moreover, the volumes of water stored in reservoirs are presently 31% lower than the 10-year average and hydroelectric energy stored in water reservoirs is at half the average of the past seven years. Furthermore, the European Commission noted that the energy produced from run-over-river plants until the beginning of July was lower than the average for many EU nations between 2015-2021.

EU Commission warns present drought could become 'worst ever' in Europe

Earlier in July, the European Union’s executive warned that Europe is facing one of its toughest years in terms of natural disasters like droughts and wildfires due to increasing climate change, according to AP. EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that the drought could become "worst ever" in Europe. According to AP, Maros Sefcovic further said, “Statistics show that since 2017, we have the most intense, intense forest fires ever seen in Europe. And that we unfortunately expect the 2022 forest fire season could follow this trend."

