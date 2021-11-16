European Countries Reimpose Health Passes, Partial Lockdowns, To Combat Rising COVID Cases

Governments of various European countries are enacting new measures to control the surge of COVID cases in Europe, which has seen a huge increase in the last few weeks, as per the reports of Xinhua. Last week, nearly 2 million COVID cases were reported in Europe, which is the single highest number in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Germany's capital Berlin, unvaccinated people will be banned from restaurants, pubs, theatres, and other entertainment places, as well as they, will be barred from outdoor gatherings with a capacity of more than 2,000 persons, according to Xinhua. On the other hand, in Austria unvaccinated people are only permitted to leave their homes for vital purposes such as shopping, seeing a doctor or pharmacist, or going to work. The Austrian government said on Sunday that people who violate the restrictions would face fines of up to 1,450 euros.

Dutch government declared a three-week partial lockdown

On November 12, the Dutch government declared a three-week partial lockdown, with restaurants, bars and critical stores closing at 8 pm. Furthermore, in regions where people don't have coronavirus entry passes, they will have to present a negative test certificate or proof of recovery, according to Xinhua. The Dutch government also reinstated the necessary social distancing of 1.5 metres. People are also advised to work from home unless they have no other option.

In the United Kingdom, residents between the ages of 40 and 49 will be given the booster dosage of the COVID vaccine in order to increase their immunity before the winter arrives. The third dose is currently offered in the UK for those over 50 and health workers, according to Xinhua. Booster shots have also been recommended by French President Emmanuel Macron. He stated that a booster shot is a cure for weakening immunity. Macron announced that a campaign to urge adults aged 50 to 64 to obtain booster shots will begin in early December.

Italian health ministry may extend use of COVID health pass system

According to Ansa, the Italian health ministry may extend the use of the COVID health pass system until March due to a huge increase in positive COVID cases in the country. From November 12, the COVID passport was reintroduced in various venues in Denmark, including restaurants, cafes, hospitals, and zoos. The Croatian government also declared that beginning Tuesday, all personnel in the state or public organisations and schools in Croatia would be required to have a COVID certificate.

(Image: AP)