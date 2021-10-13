European MEPs Call Upon World To Implement Green Recovery, Increase 2030 Climate Targets

Ahead of UN COP26, European lawmakers on Tuesday, 12 October, called on the world to implement a green recovery and increase their 2030 climate targets. According to Xinhua, the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee adopted its input to the COP26 Glasgow Conference, with 60 votes for, 15 votes against and 3 abstentions. In their resolution, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed their concerns that the targets announced in Paris in 2015 would result in global warming well above 3 degrees by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels.

As per the report, the MEPs said that the EU must remain a world leader in the fight against climate change. They said that they will work to ensure that the European Union’s ‘Fit for 55 in 2030’ climate package is fully in line with the Paris Agreement. In order to increase the pace of climate action, the MEPs said that it wants the EU to support a five-year timeframe for all nations instead of the current ten-year plan.

MEPs demand fossil fuel subsidies be phased out

The European lawmakers further called on 20 nations to show global leadership and pledge to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest. The MEPs also called on the European Commission to create an international climate club with other major greenhouse gas emitters with an aim of setting common standards and raising ambition across the globe through a carbon border adjustment mechanism. They urged developed nations to deliver on their promise to raise at least $100 billion in climate finance per year for developing countries.

Moreover, the MEPs demanded that all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies should be phased out in the EU by 2025. They also want to ensure that all developing nations can participate in the upcoming COP26 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution will now be voted by all the MEPs during the next plenary session.

(Image: AP/Twitter)