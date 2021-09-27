European 'microstate' San Marino Passes Bill To Legalise Abortion In Parliament

Citizens of a European microstate San Marino have decided to legalise abortion. As per statistics provided by San Marino TV, 77.3 per cent of the inhabitants of the tiny state, which is situated inside central Italy, voted in favour of permitting abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, while roughly 23% voted against it. As per BBC, Interior Minister Elena Tonnini has requested the parliament that the outcomes be translated into legislation as the results have announced the maximum favour to legalise abortion.

The proposal approved by the voters states that it would enable women to abort their pregnancy at any time during the first 12 weeks of gestation. Abortion would be permitted after the 12-week mark unless the health of the mother was in jeopardy or if fetal anomalies may cause bodily or psychological damage.

Meanwhile, women wishing to stop a pregnancy were obliged to travel to Italy, where abortions became legal in 1978 after a vote. Over there, the abortion prices generally range from €1,500 to €2,000. However, it does not always imply that permission will be granted. Doctors in Italy have the legal authority to refuse to perform abortions.

Over 35,000 individuals were qualified to vote in the current referendum for the San Marino abortion law, which was organised by the San Marino Women's Union (UDS), with one-third of them residing overseas. As the state has a strong Catholic background, the nation has always been conservative on social issues. The Sammarinese Christian Democratic Party was the opposition to abortion decriminalisation. The Party has strong connections to the Catholic Church and has ruled the nation for nearly 20 years. However, the 'legalise abortion' campaigners have been attempting to focus on the energy generated by other countries in Europe that have legalised abortion in past years, like Ireland and Gibraltar.

Opinions on the San Marino abortion law

According to The Guardian, Francesca Nicolini, a doctor and member of the Sammarinese Women's Union (UDS), the organisation that supported the referendum, stated that she is extremely glad and satisfied that the inhabitants of San Marino have finally voiced the reality that women must have equal respect. She went on to say that the people have made a giant stride forward and the leaders must remember that they must do more, and better, in respect of all individual's rights.

On the other hand, the AP reported that the bishop of San Marino, Monsignor Andrea Turazzi has indicated the referendum to decriminalise abortion is “decidedly against” by the Catholic Church, although he added that the campaign had increased awareness on the requirements for greater services and care, particularly for mothers in need.

(Image: AP)