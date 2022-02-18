A Bulgarian nationalist MEP on Wednesday stirred a controversy after he gave a Nazi salute in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Following this, the European Parliament on Thursday launched a disciplinary procedure against a Bulgarian legislator. Speaking during a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary, Angel Dzhambazki of the eurosceptic ECR group extended his right arm in front at the conference and gave the rebuked Nazi-era salute for a few seconds before he exited the podium.

The video of the incident involving the Bulgarian lawmaker was circulated online, and his actions caused widespread angst among the Bulgarian nationalist VMRO Party lawmakers. However, MEP Angel Dzhambazki of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists group has claimed that the situation was “an example of taking something out of context”. He said that his raising his right arm as he walked out of the plenary was blown out of proportion by people. “I will not allow my name to be slandered,” he later said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola identified it as a Nazi salute and initiated action against the same. Metsola said, “a fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me — always and everywhere. These kinds of gestures should be committed to the darkest chapters of our history and they should be staying there.” She also added that she has started a sanctions procedure regarding the same. According to the procedure, Dzhambazki is likely to be invited to explain himself before sanctions could be discussed with possible punishments including financial sanctions and suspension from parliamentary proceedings.

Parce qu'il a défendu l'état de droit en 🇪🇺, @sandrogozi s'est fait insulter par l'eurodéputé @djambazki, qui a quitté l'hémicycle en faisant un scandaleux salut nazi.



Tu as tout notre soutien Sandro.



Nous demandons à Mme Metsola, @EP_President, d'agir. pic.twitter.com/rIXrbB5wO1 — Renaissance (@Renaissance_UE) February 16, 2022

Bulgarian MEP's Nazi Salute in European Parliament

Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki ran into controversy for his action during his exit from the plenary chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The politician from Bulgaria was attending the European Parliament debate on the European Court of Justice ruling about the EU budgetary benefits, conditional on rule of law. Hungary and Poland have been opposing the law mechanism and Dzambazki was delivering his stance in defence in his remarks.

"Today's ruling of the ECJ is an abomination," Djambazki tweeted, as he also shared the footage of the debate. "There is no sane person who thinks that Hungary or Poland have no functioning rule of law. Instead, you use it as a whip against the nation-states you despise. Long live the nation-states of Europe!” he added. Dzhambazki described the EU’s top court — the European Court of Justice’s ruling as an “abomination” on Twitter. As he walked out of the hemicycle, the term for the European Parliament plenum, the Bulgarian lawmaker saluted in a way that resembled a Nazi salute and he was accused of gory misconduct.

Image: Twitter/@Renaissance_UE/ AP