European Parliament Ratifies UK-EU Trade Deal Concluding Years-long Brexit Process

The European Parliament on April 28 ratified the agreement on trade and cooperation between the EU and the UK in a 660-5 vote. Now, the document has to be approved by European Union member states to enter into force officially. The agreement on trade and cooperation was necessary for regulating relations between the bloc and the United Kingdom after the end of the post-Brexit transition period, which expired on January 1.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and UK PM Boris Johnson lauded the move and “warmly welcomed” the ratification of the deal. While taking to Twitter, von der Leyen said that agreement marks the foundation of a “strong and close” partnership with the UK. Michel called that TCA a “major step forward” and added that that bloc will continue to work constructively with the UK.

Johnson, on the other hand, called it “great news”. He said that now is the time to look forward to a new relationship with the EU. In a separate statement, the UK PM also said that is this “final step” in a long journey, providing stability to a new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals.

UK will always aim to act in ‘positive spirit’

The vote officially concluded the years-long Brexit process and opens a new era where close collaboration between Brussels and London is expected to co-exist. Following the agreements, David Frost, UK’s chief negotiator, also thanked his EU counterpart Michel Barnier “for helping get us here”. According to the Independent, Frost said that the vote brings certainty and allows the two sides to focus on the future.

He added that there will be much for the UK and the EK to work on together through the “new Partnership Council”. Frost even said that Britain is committed to working to find solutions that work for both sides. The UK will always aim to act in a “positive spirit” but it will also always stand up for its interests - as a sovereign country in full control of its own destiny, Frost said.

The UK had officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, and it entered a transition period that lasted until December 31 the same year to give both parties time to negotiate further arrangements and tackle several sensitive topics in bilateral relations. After months of talks, London and Brussels managed to reach a serviceable arrangement in the nick of time, on December 24. Then, in the wake of the separation, the bloc immediately imposed full border controls for goods crossing the English Channel to the continent, with the UK manufacturing and fishing industries complaining that the paperwork and the delays are costing money and potential clients.

(Image: AP)