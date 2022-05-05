European Parliament Supports Ambitious Proposals Aimed At Deepening Reform Of The EU

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are in favour of strong proposals which are aimed at deepening the European Union's reform. On Wednesday, May 4, the parliament passed a resolution for the implementation of the Conference on the Future of Europe's findings. According to a press release, MEPs have supported the Plenary of the Conference for the Future of Europe's significant, citizen-driven proposals to fundamentally change the EU.

The release further added, “To this end, it is asking the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to prepare proposals to reform the EU Treaties, which would happen through a Convention in line with Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union.”

MEPs talked about EU reforms

In addition to this, MEPs have argued that the EU should change toward a sustainable, inclusive, as well as resilient development model in this procedure, with specific focus dedicated to Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs), and urged that the European Pillar of Social Rights should be fully implemented.

MEPs have also asked the EU to take the lead in combating climate change, safeguarding biodiversity, and promoting global sustainability. MEPs also claimed that a right of legislative initiative for Parliament and the loss of unanimity in the Council might help to achieve deeper political unity and true democracy, as per the release.

Apart from this, during Tuesday's discussion, a huge majority of MEPs emphasised that in this unique exercise in participatory democracy, people's aspirations, priorities, and concerns have been heard loud and clear, and that 'the outcome needs to be respected'.

Many speakers emphasised the importance of more citizen participation as well as improved democratic representation at the EU level. “Others pointed to specific areas where the citizen-driven proposals call for profound changes, including, truly European elections as well as new EU powers in areas such as health, energy, migration, and defence,” as per the release.

EU unity and solidarity are critical for the future rehabilitation of Ukraine: MEPs

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, amid the presence of French Minister Delegate Brigitte Klinkert and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, MEPs stated that the internal EU unity and solidarity are critical today as well as for the future rehabilitation of Ukraine.

MEPs addressed the social and economic ramifications of Russia's conflict in Ukraine for the EU on Wednesday morning. They praised Commission President von der Leyen's sixth round of sanctions against Russia as well as the Ukraine recovery package. MEPs emphasised the need of assisting EU citizens and companies affected by the conflict, while also urging for solidarity among member states.

They also requested assistance for nations that are bearing the brunt of the war's consequences, whether as a result of their reliance on Russian gas and oil or as a result of hosting a huge number of Ukrainian refugees.