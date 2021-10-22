European Parliament Urges European Commission And Council To Impose Sanctions On Poland

The European Parliament has passed a resolution on Thursday urging the European Commission as well as the European Council to initiate contravention proceedings against Poland. The resolution was adopted after receiving 502 votes in favour of stating Poland's Constitutional Tribunal as "contested and illegitimate." The Constitutional Tribunal of Poland which ruled on October 7, said that sections of the European treaties were incompatible with the Polish law. The resolution even obtained 153 votes opposing, with 16 other abstentions.

As per Xinhua, the resolution has termed the Polish ruling as "an attack on the European community of values and laws as a whole, undermining the primacy of EU (European Union) law." The concept of EU law primacy is founded on the principle that during the event of a disagreement between an aspect of EU law and national law in any EU nation, EU law will prevail, the EU stated.

'We will not act under the pressure of blackmail': Polish Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki previously stated that the supremacy of EU law does not apply beyond the Polish legal system. He went on to say that "The Polish Constitution is the highest legal act in Poland; it stands above any other principle of law," Xinhua reported.

As per Xinhua, the Polish Prime Minister declared at the commencement of a two-day EU leaders' summit in Brussels, "We will not act under the pressure of blackmail." He further clarified that the nation is open for discussion, however, they do not agree with the EU's ever-expanding competencies. "But we will of course talk about how to resolve the current disputes in dialogue." He assured.

Leaders remark on dispute between Poland and EU

The disagreement between Poland and the European Union over the priority of EU law has been significantly influencing the summit of the EU's 27 member states. During the EU leaders' summit which is taking place in Brussels, the leaders will debate the rule of EU law dispute, as well as other important topics such as energy price rise talks, digital transformation, trade policy, immigration, and foreign relations.

"Rule of law is a core aspect of the European Union," German Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked upon her arrival at the summit. She further explained that the EU members must find methods to reconcile since a cascade of lawsuits at the European Court would not solve the problem, BBC reported. Furthermore, The Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo commented that to enjoy the benefits of membership in a club, one must follow the rules. Quoting Alexander, BBC reported, "You can't be a member of a club and say, 'the rules don't apply to me'".

(Image: AP)