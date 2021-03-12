European Parliament Votes To Declare EU 'freedom Zone' For LGBT Community

In a bid to push back rising homophobia, the European Parliament has adopted a resolution declaring the entire European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people. According to AP, on March 11, the parliament announced that there were 492 ballots in favour of the resolution and 141 against it in a vote that came after a debate session of parliament in Brussels. It is worth noting that the resolution is the work of a cross-party group in the European Parliament, the LGBTI Intergroup, and it comes in response to developments over the past two years in Poland, where local communities have adopted symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology”.

According to reports, the towns in Poland have said that they are seeking to protect traditional families based on unions of men and women. However, LGBT activists have said that the designations are discriminatory and make gays and lesbians feel unwelcome. Following the adoption of the “freedom zone” resolution, the Poland government, on the other hand, denounced it and argued that the country, as a sovereign nation and a society more conservative than many, has the right to defend its traditional family values based on long attachment to Roman Catholicism.

Lawmakers accused of overstepping jurisdiction

The Polish government has accused the EU lawmakers of overstepping their jurisdiction. The officials have also argued that the rates of hate crimes are lower in Poland than in many countries in Western Europe. But the LGBT rights activists have said that this is impossible to measure. Kuba Gawon, who has been documenting local anti-LGBT resolutions with the group Atlas of Hate, said that there is no mention in the Polish penal code specifically about homophobic crimes, so police do not keep statistics of such crimes. ”We don’t know the full number of such cases,” he added.

Further, the European Parliament’s resolution additionally also noted that the fundamental rights of LGBT people have also been “severely hindered” in Hungary, due to a de facto ban on legal gender recognition for transgender and intersex people. It also said that only two member states—Malta and Germany—have banned “conversion therapy”, which is a controversial and potentially harmful attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation.

(Image: AP)