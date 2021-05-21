European Parliament Votes To 'freeze' Discussions On Investment Deal With China

Members of the European Parliament on May 20 voted to freeze discussions on an investment deal with China until Beijing removes the retaliatory sanctions it imposed on EU lawmakers. According to ANI, the motion stalls the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) and it was passed by 599 MEPs, with 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. While taking to Twitter, Reinhard Butikofer, chair of the Parliament's delegation for relations with China said that the deal has “definitely” been put in the freezer.

With its super-majority endorsing a resolution against the Chinese sanctions targeting MEPs and others, the EP not only sends a signal to Beijing but also to the Berlaymont and the Europe Building in Brussels. https://t.co/kaOBAnbP5t — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) May 20, 2021

According to the motion, "any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, has justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place”.

MEPs demand China to lift sanctions

As per ANI, the motion also demanded that China lifts the sanctions before dealing with CAI, without prejudice to the final outcome of the CAI ratification process. It also said that the MEPs expect the European Commission to consult with Parliament before taking any steps towards the conclusion and signature of the CAI. The motion gained the support of all the major parties in the European Parliament, including the European People’s Party, Socialists and Democrats, European Conservatives and Reformists, Renew Group and the Green Party.

The motion was part of a wider package of criticisms of China on issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which also lashed out at Brussel’s handling of the bilateral relationship. It is worth mentioning that the sanctions imposed by the EU on China marked the EU’s first punitive measure on Beijing since an arms embargo after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. In retaliation to the sanctions, China then introduced sanctions against ten European Union officials and four European organisations after accusing them of spreading lies and false information about the Xinjiang region.

(With inputs from ANI)

