European Parliament Votes To Ratify EU-UK Trade Deal Pending Members States' Approval

The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified the agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom in a 660 - 5 vote. This means the consent decision was adopted by 660 votes for, 5 against and 32 abstentions. The voting had taken place on Tuesday.

While arguing in favour EU-UK Trade Agreement, parliamentarians established that EU-UK Trade Agreement was the best option to limit the negative consequence of UK's withdrawal from the EU. The EU still regards this as a 'historic mistake' and according to their statement, no third country can enjoy the same benefits as an EU member. As per EU's press release, the European Parliament strongly welcomed the trade agreement and indicated its overwhelming backing to the Brexit trade and security deal.

After intense scrutiny, members also underlined that Parliament would continue to play an active role in closely monitoring that the UK fully carried out its obligations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warmly welcomed the ratification of the deal. She was accompanied by European Council President Charles Michel, who pledged further 'constructive' cooperation between Brussels and London. Ursula took to Twitter to demonstrate her delight.

I warmly welcome the @Europarl_EN vote in favour of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



The TCA marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential. pic.twitter.com/aTU7cOB5Ck — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 28, 2021

The European Parliament voted with a large majority in favour of granting its consent to the EU-UK agreement. In a press release, the EU was observed rather elated with the association. EU stated that from trade to cooperation on fighting climate change, EU-UK relations are headed to a 'new phase'. The approved Trade and Cooperation Agreement will lay the foundation and rules for future partnership.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also expressed his satisfaction over the approval of the document. He said on Twitter,

Great news that the European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of our zero tariffs, zero quotas Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



Now is the time to look forward to a new relationship with the EU and a more Global Britain. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 28, 2021

The trade and security agreement will only be formally ratified following adoption by the EU council of ministers, due by 30 April.

“The EU and the UK have created the basis for a relationship among equals. Most importantly, today is a beginning, not the end. We agreed in many important areas, such as securing mutual market access and building a good relationship on trade. Much work remains on foreign policy and educational exchange programmes. For citizens’ interests to be represented, Parliament must be closely involved. Only a partnership in which both sides stick to their commitments has a future,” said Andreas Schieder (S&D, AT), rapporteur for the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

EU-UK relations

UK had officially exited the EU in January 2020. They then entered a transition period that lasted until December 31 the same year. This was to give parties a span to negotiate further arrangements and tackle sensitive topics in bilateral relations. After months of tough talks, Brussels and London managed to attain serviceable arrangement in the nick of time on December 24.

The agreement on trade and cooperation was necessary for regulating relations between EU and the UK. On 24 December 2020, EU and UK negotiators agreed on the Trade and Cooperation Agreement establishing the terms for future EU-UK cooperation. To minimise disruption, the agreement was provisionally applied since 1 January 2021. Parliament’s consent was mandatory for the agreement to enter into force and attain permanence before it lapsed on 30 April 2021.

In the wake of Brexit, bloc has immediately imposed border controls for crossing English Channel to the continent. Meanwhile, UK manufacturing and fishing industries complain that paperwork and delays are costing money and potential clients.