European Space Agency Launches Recruitment Drive For Female, Differently-abled Astronauts

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched its first recruitment drive for new astronauts in 11 years, with a significant focus on encouraging women and people living with disabilities to join the missions to Moon and eventually, to Mars. Announcing the inclusive recruitment drive, ESA said in a statement on Tuesday that “time has come” to put differently-abled people on space under an initiative called the Parastronaut Feasibility Project. The European Space Agency also said that it was looking to boost diversity in its crews as it looks forward to adding up to 26 permanent and reserve astronauts.

"Applying for the astronaut selection does not mean that you are better than others. It's trying your luck, doing your best, and not regretting having missed an opportunity." - ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. https://t.co/UNcrzYh8kQ — ESA (@esa) February 16, 2021

But, the ESA has warned that it expected a “very high number” of applicants to come in during the eight-week recruitment drive from March 31 and said in a statement on January 16 that candidates would have to endure a tough selection process that would last until October 2022. In a press conference, ESA head of talent acquisition, Lucy van der Tas said that “Candidates need to be mentally prepared for this process”. Even ESA Director General Jan Woerner said that the authorities need to “look wider” to go “farther”.

“We are looking towards the Moon ... and Mars. We need very excellent astronauts for the future,” ESA Director General Jan Woerner. “To go farther than we ever have before, we need to look wider than we ever have before.”

‘Representing all parts of society’

According to ESA, in over a decade, it is the first time that a space agency across the globe has opened the application process up to differently-abled people. David Parker, the agency’s director of human and robotic exploration said, “Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously...Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities.”

Th emove to make mission crews more diverse came as only 65 of more than 560 people who have ever gone into space have been women. Out of those 65, according to the Associated Press report, 51 were American. Meanwhile, the European Space Agency has only sent two women into space, Claudie Haigneré and Samantha Cristoforetti. In the press conference, Cristoforetti had even said that “When it comes to space travel, we are all disabled” before adding that “I think it’s a great opportunity ... It will be an opportunity to learn a lot about yourselves.”

